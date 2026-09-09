Cooking with raw bananas? Try these tasty ideas
What's the story
Raw bananas are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of dishes. They are packed with nutrients and can be a healthy addition to your diet. Unlike their ripe counterparts, raw bananas have a starchy texture that makes them perfect for savory recipes. Here are five delightful ways to use raw bananas in your cooking routine, giving you tasty meals and snacks.
Dish 1
Raw banana fritters
Raw banana fritters are an easy snack to prepare.
Simply mash the raw bananas and mix them with flour, spices, and herbs of your choice.
Shape the mixture into small patties, and fry until golden brown.
These fritters make for a crispy snack that goes well with chutney or sauce.
They are perfect for tea time or as an appetizer at gatherings.
Dish 2
Raw banana curry
A hearty curry can be made with raw bananas as the star ingredient.
Cut the raw bananas into slices and cook them with onions, tomatoes, and spices like cumin and turmeric.
Let it simmer until the bananas are tender but not mushy.
This curry goes well with rice or flatbreads, giving you a filling meal that is rich in flavor.
Dish 3
Raw banana chips
For those who love snacking on chips, raw banana chips are an amazing alternative to regular potato chips.
Thinly slice raw bananas using a mandoline slicer for uniform thickness.
Deep-fry the slices until they turn crispy and golden brown.
Season with salt or spices of your choice for added flavor.
These chips make for a healthy snack option.
Dish 4
Raw banana smoothie
A refreshing smoothie can be made by blending raw bananas with yogurt or milk and a hint of honey or sugar for sweetness. Add ice cubes if you want it chilled.
This smoothie is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients like potassium and fiber from the bananas.
Dish 5
Raw banana pancakes
For breakfast lovers, raw banana pancakes are an exciting twist on regular pancakes.
Mash up some raw bananas, mix them with flour, baking powder, milk, and vanilla extract, then cook on a griddle until golden brown on both sides.
Serve these pancakes hot off the griddle, topped with syrup or fresh fruits like berries or sliced apples, if desired.