5 tasty ways to use tamarillo
What's the story
Tamarillo, or tree tomato, is a versatile fruit that can add a unique flavor to your culinary creations. With its tangy and slightly sweet taste, tamarillo can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are five creative ways to use tamarillo in your cooking, from salads to desserts. These ideas will help you explore the potential of this intriguing fruit and enhance your meals with its distinctive flavor.
Salsa delight
Tamarillo salsa for a zesty twist
Tamarillo salsa is a zesty twist on the classic recipe.
Simply mix diced tamarillos with onions, cilantro, lime juice, and jalapeños for a refreshing condiment.
This salsa goes well with grilled vegetables or as a topping for tacos.
The tangy flavor of the tamarillo balances the heat of jalapeños, making it an exciting addition to any meal.
Salad addition
Add tamarillo to your salads
Adding tamarillo to salads gives an unexpected burst of flavor.
Slice the fruit thinly and toss it with mixed greens, avocado, and nuts for a nutritious salad.
The acidity of the tamarillo complements creamy dressings and adds depth to simple salads.
You can also use it as a garnish on your favorite salad recipe for an extra layer of taste.
Chutney spread
Tamarillo chutney as a flavorful spread
Tamarillo chutney makes for a flavorful spread that goes well with bread or crackers.
Cook tamarillos with sugar, vinegar, ginger, and spices till thickened into a chutney-like consistency.
This spread is perfect for cheese platters or sandwiches where you want something different than traditional spreads like mustard or mayonnaise.
Dessert Twist
Incorporate tamarillo into desserts
Incorporating tamarillos into desserts gives them an exotic twist without overpowering other flavors.
Puree ripe tamarillos and fold them into yogurt parfaits or drizzle over pancakes instead of syrup.
Their natural sweetness pairs well with desserts like tarts or pies where citrus notes enhance overall taste profiles.
Sauce & marinade
Use tamarillos in sauces and marinades
Tamarillos make for a great base for sauces and marinades.
Puree the fruit and mix it with garlic, herbs, and olive oil for a marinade that tenderizes and flavors grilled tofu or tempeh.
Cook the puree with sugar and vinegar for a sweet and tangy sauce, perfect for drizzling over roasted vegetables or as a dip for spring rolls.