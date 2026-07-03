5 ways to make salt-free food taste great

Flavor boosters

Use herbs and spices liberally

Herbs and spices are the best way to amp up your food without salt. Basil, rosemary, thyme, cumin, and paprika can add depth and complexity to your dishes. Experiment with different combinations to find what suits your taste best. Fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley can also add a burst of freshness. Not only do they add flavor, but they also add color and aroma to your meals.