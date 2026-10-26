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How to make colorful cloth bookmarks
Try this DIY

How to make colorful cloth bookmarks

By Simran Jeet
Oct 26, 2026
10:59 am
What's the story

Kente cloth, with its vibrant colors and intricate patterns, makes for a beautiful material for crafting. These bookmarks are not just functional, but also a piece of art, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of West Africa. By repurposing kente cloth, one can create unique bookmarks that add a splash of color to any book. Here's how you can craft these colorful bookmarks.

Material choice

Selecting the right kente cloth

Choosing the right kente cloth is key to making stunning bookmarks.

Go for authentic kente fabric with bold colors and traditional patterns.

Ensure the fabric is thin enough to be flexible, but sturdy enough to withstand daily use.

You can find small pieces or remnants at fabric stores or online marketplaces, often at discounted prices.

Design planning

Cutting and shaping your bookmark

Once you have your kente cloth, decide on the size and shape of your bookmark.

A standard size is about two inches wide by six inches long, but you can customize it as per your preference.

Use sharp scissors to cut the fabric neatly, ensuring clean edges for a polished look.

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Durability enhancement

Adding protective backing

To make your bookmark last longer, add a protective backing. Cardstock or thin cardboard works well for this purpose.

Cut the backing material to the same size as your kente cloth piece, and glue it securely on the back side.

This step adds durability and prevents wear and tear from regular use.

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Creative additions

Finishing touches with embellishments

To personalize your kente cloth bookmarks, add embellishments like tassels or beads at one end.

These small additions can make your bookmarks more visually appealing, and easier to find in books.

They also add a touch of creativity and uniqueness to each bookmark, making them not just practical but also a joy to use and display.

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