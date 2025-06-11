How to craft scented candles like a pro
What's the story
Creating scented candles at home can be quite rewarding as well as fun.
With the right materials and techniques, you can craft candles that not only light up your space but also make it smell divine.
Here's a guide that will take you through the essential steps to make your own scented candles, looking professional and smelling amazing.
Wax selection
Choosing the right wax
Selecting the appropriate wax is essential to craft quality scented candles.
Soy wax is a favorite for its clean burn and excellent scent throw.
Beeswax provides a natural aroma and longer burn time, whereas paraffin wax is known for being affordable and colorful.
Consider your preferences of scent strength, burn time, and environmental impact when choosing your wax type.
Fragrance choice
Selecting fragrances wisely
The fragrance oil you select has a major say in how appealing your final product is.
Choose high-quality fragrance oils that are designed for candle making to ensure safety and effectiveness.
Do follow the recommended usage rates; usually six percent to 10% of the total weight of the wax yields the optimal scent throw without affecting the candle's performance.
Wick matters
Mastering wick selection
Choosing the correct wick size is essential for an even burn and optimal scent release.
The wick should match both the diameter of your container and type of wax used.
A wick that's too small may result in tunneling, while one that's too large can cause excessive soot or uneven burning.
Testing different wicks with small batches can help determine the best fit.
Pouring process
Perfecting pouring techniques
The pouring process has an impact on both how your candles look and how they perform.
Melted wax must be poured at an appropriate temperature—typically between 120 degrees Fahrenheit to 140 degrees Fahrenheit—to avoid problems like frosting or sinkholes as it cools down in containers or molds.
Stirring gently after adding fragrance ensures even distribution throughout each candle batch.
Customization tips
Adding personal touches
Personalizing your candles gives them an unmatched uniqueness that cannot be found in store-bought ones.
Try adding natural elements like dried flowers or herbs into designs, before pouring the melted mixture into molds/containers.
Do this carefully so that they get suspended within the final products.
Once cooled, they solidify over time naturally, without any additional intervention required after this stage alone!