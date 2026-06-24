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How to craft a woven tapestry at home

By Simran Jeet 12:52 pm Jun 24, 202612:52 pm

What's the story

African tapestries are famous for their vivid colors and intricate designs, which tell stories of culture and history. Crafting your own tapestry can be an enriching experience, allowing you to explore African art. With some basic knowledge and materials, you can create a piece that reflects the beauty of African craftsmanship. Here are some practical tips to help you get started on your tapestry journey.