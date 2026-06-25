How to create a warm home ambience this monsoon
What's the story
Monsoon brings a refreshing change in weather, but it also makes it difficult to keep your home warm and cozy. The dampness and cool air can make it difficult to keep your living spaces inviting. However, with some simple tricks, you can create a warm atmosphere without spending a fortune. Here are practical ways to make your home feel more comfortable during the rainy season.
Lighting
Use warm lighting
Switching to warm lighting can instantly change the mood of any room. Use lamps with soft yellow bulbs instead of harsh white ones. This kind of lighting creates a cozy ambiance that makes you feel relaxed and at home. You can also use dimmers to control the intensity of light according to your needs.
Textiles
Incorporate textiles
Adding textiles like rugs, curtains, and cushions can make your home feel warmer. Choose fabrics like wool or cotton that provide insulation against the cold. Thick curtains help keep heat in and block out moisture from windows. Cushions on sofas or chairs add comfort and style.
Plants
Utilize indoor plants
Indoor plants not only purify air but also add life to any space. Plants like peace lilies or spider plants thrive in humid conditions, making them perfect for monsoon. They also require minimal sunlight, which is often limited during this season.
Furniture arrangement
Adjust furniture placement
Rearranging furniture can help improve airflow and warmth distribution in your home. Place sofas away from drafty windows or doors to avoid chills. Creating cozy corners with chairs or bean bags near heaters can make them inviting spots for relaxation.
Ventilation
Maintain proper ventilation
While sealing gaps is important to avoid drafts, proper ventilation is also important to avoid mold growth during monsoons. Open windows when possible during dry spells to let fresh air circulate through your home. Use exhaust fans in kitchens and bathrooms, where moisture tends to accumulate more quickly.