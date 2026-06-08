Geometric patterns are a hallmark of African abstract art

How to create African abstract art

By Simran Jeet 10:59 am Jun 08, 202610:59 am

What's the story

African abstract art is a vibrant and diverse form of expression, deeply rooted in cultural traditions. This art form often features bold colors, geometric patterns, and symbolic motifs. Creating your own African-inspired abstract art can be an enriching experience, allowing you to explore the creative process while honoring the rich heritage of African artistry. Here are five ways to help you craft unique pieces that reflect this dynamic style.