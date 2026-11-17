DIY: How to make wax print coasters
What's the story
African wax print coasters are a great way to add a pop of color and culture to your home. These coasters, which are made from the vibrant patterns of traditional African textiles, are not just functional but also artistic. By making your own coasters, you can customize them to your liking, while also celebrating African heritage. Here is how you can make these coasters at home.
Materials
Choosing the right materials
Selecting the right materials is key to making durable and beautiful coasters.
You will need cork or MDF board as the base material for the coasters.
For the top layer, opt for African wax print fabric or paper. Make sure that the fabric or paper is water-resistant to prevent damage from moisture.
Also, use a strong adhesive glue to attach the fabric or paper securely to the base.
Base preparation
Cutting and preparing the base
Start by cutting your base material into desired shapes and sizes. Commonly, coasters are square or round with a diameter or side length of about 10 centimeters.
Sand down any rough edges to avoid splintering and give a smooth finish.
Once prepared, clean the surface of the base to remove any dust or debris before proceeding with adhesion.
Design application
Applying the wax print design
Carefully cut pieces of African wax print fabric/paper according to your base shape.
Apply adhesive evenly on one side of the base before placing the fabric/paper on top.
Press firmly to ensure there are no air bubbles trapped underneath.
If using paper instead of fabric, consider applying a clear sealant over it once dry for added protection against water damage.
Final steps
Finishing touches for durability
To make sure your coasters last long, apply a sealant on the top surface. This prevents moisture from seeping through seams, which could ruin the design.
Once the sealant is applied, let everything dry completely before using them on tables and countertops.
This keeps surfaces protected from stains and scratches, making them ideal for everyday use.