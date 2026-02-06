How to revamp your living room (on a budget)

Layering area rugs is an easy way to add depth and warmth to any room. By mixing different textures, patterns, and colors, you can create a unique look that reflects your style. This technique allows for flexibility in design and can be used in various spaces. Whether you're looking to refresh a room or trying something new, layering rugs offers an affordable solution without major renovations.

Tip 1 Choose complementary colors Selecting complementary colors is key to successful rug layering. Choose hues that match or complement your existing decor. This way, the rugs will harmonize with each other and not clash. Using a neutral base rug can be a good starting point, as it goes well with most color schemes. Then, add smaller accent rugs in contrasting or complementary shades for visual interest.

Tip 2 Mix textures for interest Mixing textures is another way to add depth when layering rugs. Pairing a soft wool rug with a flat woven one, for instance, gives a tactile contrast that makes the space more inviting. Different textures add dimension and make the area more visually appealing. Just make sure that the textures don't compete with each other but rather enhance the overall aesthetic.

Tip 3 Use varying patterns wisely Incorporating different patterns adds character to your layered rug setup. However, it's important to use varying patterns wisely so they don't overwhelm the space. Start by choosing one dominant pattern as the focal point, and then add smaller patterned rugs that complement it without overpowering it. Stripes, geometrics, florals, or tribal prints can all work together if balanced properly.

Tip 4 Define spaces with layering techniques Layering rugs can also define spaces within open floor plans or large rooms. Use larger base rugs as anchors for different areas like living rooms or dining spaces, then layer smaller accent pieces on top to delineate zones without physical barriers like walls or furniture arrangements. This creates cohesive yet distinct areas within a single room.