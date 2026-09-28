5 decor crafts inspired by Kenyan kikoi fabric
What's the story
Kenyan kikoi fabric is famous for its vibrant colors and traditional patterns. The fabric, which is mostly used as a wrap or sarong, can also be used to make some amazing crafts. By using the unique designs of kikoi, you can create some beautiful home decor items. Here are five creative crafts inspired by the colorful and intricate patterns of kikoi fabric.
Tip 1
Colorful kikoi coasters
Kikoi fabric can be used to make colorful coasters that add a pop of color to any table.
Just cut the fabric into small squares, and glue them onto cork or cardboard bases.
This way, you get a durable and water-resistant surface that protects your furniture from stains.
The coasters can be customized with different kikoi patterns to suit your personal style.
Tip 2
Vibrant kikoi wall art
Transform kikoi fabric into stunning wall art by framing pieces of it in decorative frames.
This craft allows you to showcase the intricate designs of the fabric while adding a touch of culture to your home decor.
Choose frames that complement the colors in the fabric for an eye-catching display.
Hang these pieces in living rooms or bedrooms for a vibrant accent.
Tip 3
Stylish kikoi cushion covers
Give your cushions a makeover with some kikoi fabric covers.
These covers are not just stylish, but also bring in an element of traditional craftsmanship to your living space.
Simply measure your cushions and sew covers from the fabric, making sure to include zippers or buttons for easy removal and cleaning.
The bold patterns will surely make any room lively.
Tip 4
Unique kikoi table runners
Create unique table runners using strips of kikoi fabric stitched together.
These runners make for an elegant centerpiece for dining tables, adding texture and color without overpowering other elements on the table.
Mix and match different patterns within the same runner for an eclectic look that still maintains harmony through shared color themes.
Tip 5
Practical kikoi storage baskets
Craft practical storage baskets by weaving strips of kikoi fabric around sturdy wire frames, or using them as liners inside wicker baskets.
These baskets are perfect for organizing items like magazines, toys, or toiletries, while adding an artistic flair with their vibrant designs.
They serve both functional and decorative purposes in any room setting.