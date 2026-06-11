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How to create leather bookmarks

By Simran Jeet 03:02 pm Jun 11, 202603:02 pm

What's the story

African embossing techniques provide a unique way to personalize leather bookmarks. The methods, which are centuries old, are characterized by intricate patterns and designs that reflect the continent's diverse cultures. By using these techniques, you can create one-of-a-kind bookmarks that are both functional and artistic. Here's a look at some of the most popular African embossing techniques, and how you can use them to personalize leather bookmarks.