How to create bark cloth wall hangings
What's the story
African bark cloth wall hangings are a traditional art form that has been practiced for centuries. The technique involves using the inner bark of trees to create unique textures and patterns. These hangings are not just decorative but also hold cultural significance in many African communities. By learning this craft, you can appreciate the rich heritage it represents while creating beautiful pieces for your home or workspace.
#1
Selecting the right tree bark
Choosing the right tree bark is essential for making authentic African bark cloth.
The most commonly used trees are fig and mulberry, as their inner bark is pliable and can be easily processed.
Make sure you source your materials sustainably, so that the trees are not harmed and can continue to thrive in their natural habitat.
#2
Preparing the bark for use
Once you have selected your tree, the next step is to prepare the bark.
This involves stripping off the outer layer and soaking the inner bark in water to make it more pliable.
After soaking, you can pound it with wooden mallets to create a flat surface with a unique texture.
This process requires patience and precision to ensure that each piece is uniform.
#3
Designing patterns on the cloth
Designing patterns on African bark cloth is an integral part of its creation.
Traditional designs often include geometric shapes or motifs that hold cultural significance.
You can use natural dyes made from plants or minerals to add color to your designs.
Experimenting with different techniques, like stamping or painting, can help you create unique pieces that reflect your personal style.
#4
Displaying your artwork
Once you have made your African bark cloth wall hanging, displaying it properly is key to showing it off.
Framing it with natural materials, like bamboo or wooden frames, can add to its beauty while keeping it safe from damage.
Hanging these artworks in well-lit areas will highlight their textures and colors, making them a focal point in any room.