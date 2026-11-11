DIY: How to make lanterns from recycled materials
What's the story
Creating lanterns from recycled materials is a cost-effective and eco-friendly way to light up your home. Not only does it save you money, but it also encourages creativity and sustainability. By using materials that would otherwise be thrown away, you can craft unique lanterns that add character to any space. Here are some practical insights into how you can turn everyday items into beautiful lanterns without breaking the bank.
Tip 1
Transform glass jars into lanterns
Glass jars make for an excellent base for lanterns.
Clean out old jam or pickle jars, and paint them with glass paint or wrap them in colored paper. Add a tea light candle or LED light inside, and you have an instant lantern.
To hang them, attach wire handles around the jar necks, making them perfect for indoor and outdoor use.
Tip 2
Use tin cans for rustic appeal
Old tin cans can be transformed into rustic lanterns with just a few simple steps.
First, remove the label and clean the can thoroughly.
Then, use a hammer and nail to punch holes in various patterns around the can's surface.
Once done, paint the can with weather-resistant paint if you plan to use it outside.
Place a candle or LED light inside for illumination.
Tip 3
Create paper lanterns from recycled paper
Recycled paper also makes for an excellent material for crafting delicate lanterns.
Fold sheets of colored paper into accordion shapes, and secure them at both ends with glue or tape.
Once opened up slightly, place a small LED light inside each one to illuminate it from within.
These paper lanterns are perfect for adding a touch of charm to any room.
Tip 4
Craft plastic bottle lanterns
Plastic bottles provide endless possibilities for crafting unique lanterns.
Cut bottles into desired shapes, paint them with vibrant colors, and attach LED lights inside for a glowing effect.
For hanging options, drill holes at the top of each bottle, and thread string through them as handles or hangers.
Tip 5
Utilize old CDs for reflective designs
Old CDs can also be used to make reflective lanterns that catch light beautifully.
Simply cut CDs into small pieces, and glue them onto a sturdy base like cardboard or wood in mosaic patterns.
Place an LED light source underneath this reflective surface, and watch how it sparkles beautifully across your space.