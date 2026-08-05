Make your home look festive with these rangoli tips
What's the story
Rangoli, a traditional Indian art form, is a colorful way to decorate floors during festivals and special occasions. It involves creating intricate patterns with colored powders, rice, or flower petals. While often associated with festivals like Diwali, rangoli can be made at home anytime to add a touch of beauty and cultural significance to your space. Here are some practical tips to create stunning rangoli designs at home.
Materials
Choosing the right materials
Selecting appropriate materials is key to making beautiful rangoli.
Traditionally, colored powders are used, but you can also use rice flour or flower petals for a more natural look.
Make sure the colors you choose are vibrant and contrast well with each other.
Keep your workspace clean and organized to make the process easier.
Design
Designing your pattern
Before you start, plan your design on paper or mentally visualize it.
Simple geometric shapes or floral patterns are a good starting point for beginners.
As you get comfortable, try more complex designs that reflect your personal style.
Use chalk or white powder to outline your pattern on the floor before filling it in with color.
Placement
Placement and visibility
The placement of your rangoli is important for maximum effect.
Ideally, it should be placed near entrances or in common areas where it can be admired by guests and family members alike.
Ensure that the area is well-lit so that the colors stand out clearly against the background.
Maintenance
Maintenance tips for longevity
To keep your rangoli looking fresh for as long as possible, avoid walking over it and keep it away from areas with heavy foot traffic.
If you're using perishable materials like flower petals, replace them regularly to maintain vibrancy.
Consider using fixatives like a light spray of water or starch solution to keep powders in place without altering their appearance significantly.