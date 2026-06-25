Selecting an appropriate location is crucial for the growth of your kaffir lime tree

Grow fresh kaffir lime in your home garden

By Vinita Jain 01:04 pm Jun 25, 202601:04 pm

What's the story

Growing kaffir lime at home can be a rewarding experience, especially if you love the unique fragrance and culinary uses of the fruit. The plant is known for its aromatic leaves and can be grown indoors or outdoors, depending on your climate. With the right care and attention, you can have a healthy kaffir lime tree that thrives in your garden or kitchen. Here are some practical tips to help you grow kaffir lime at home.