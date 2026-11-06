5 simple tricks to organize and refresh your phone screen
What's the story
Customizing your smartphone's home screen can make it more functional and aesthetically pleasing. By using built-in features, you can personalize your device without having to download additional apps. This not only saves storage space but also gives you a seamless experience. From organizing apps to changing wallpapers, there are several ways to make your home screen reflect your style and needs.
Tip 1
Organizing apps with folders
Grouping apps into folders is a great way to keep your home screen organized.
You can create folders based on categories like work, entertainment, or productivity.
Just drag one app over another to create a folder, and name it according to the category.
This way, you can easily access the apps you use frequently without cluttering your screen.
Tip 2
Using widgets for quick access
Widgets provide quick access to information and functions without having to open an app.
Most smartphones offer widgets for weather, calendar, music players, and more.
By adding these widgets to your home screen, you can get important updates at a glance.
Just long-press on a space on the home screen, select widgets from the menu, and drag the desired widget onto the screen.
Tip 3
Changing wallpapers for personalization
Changing wallpapers is an easy yet effective way to personalize your smartphone's interface.
Most devices come with a set of default wallpapers, but you can also choose images from your gallery or online sources.
Go to Settings> Display> Wallpaper to change it according to your preference, giving a fresh look every time you unlock your phone.
Tip 4
Adjusting icon size and layout
Adjusting icon size and layout can help optimize space on your home screen.
Some smartphones provide options to change icon sizes or even switch between grid layouts for better organization.
Experimenting with these settings lets you maximize space while keeping essential apps within reach.
Tip 5
Utilizing dark mode for battery saving
Dark mode not only looks good but also saves battery on OLED screens by using less power when displaying black pixels.
Many smartphones have this feature in their display settings menu under themes or appearance options.
Enabling dark mode gives an elegant look while extending battery life by reducing energy consumption by up to 30%.