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Meet ikat, a textile art trending in home decor

By Simran Jeet 03:20 pm Jul 02, 202603:20 pm

What's the story

Ikat, a traditional textile art, is making waves in modern home decor. The unique patterns and vibrant colors of ikat lend a touch of elegance and cultural richness to any space. As more people look for distinctive ways to spruce up their homes, ikat provides an interesting option that mixes the old with the new. Here are some insights on how to incorporate ikat into your home decor for a stylish, yet timeless, look.