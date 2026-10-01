Frog jumps: The lower-body exercise you need to try
What's the story
Frog jumps are a great exercise to build explosive leg power. The movement mimics a frog's leap, focusing on the lower body muscles. This exercise is great for athletes who want to improve their speed and agility. By including frog jumps in your routine, you can improve your muscle strength, coordination, and overall athletic performance. Here's how to do frog jumps effectively.
Tip 1
Proper form is key
Maintaining proper form during frog jumps is essential to maximize benefits and prevent injuries.
Start by standing with feet shoulder-width apart, then squat down as if preparing to jump.
Keep your back straight and chest up while your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle.
Use your arms to gain momentum by swinging them back before leaping forward powerfully.
Tip 2
Focus on explosive power
To develop explosive power, concentrate on jumping as far forward as possible with each leap.
Engage your core muscles for stability, and push through your heels to generate force from the ground up.
Land softly by bending your knees upon impact to absorb the shock effectively, preventing strain on joints.
Tip 3
Incorporate variations for challenge
To keep things interesting and challenge different muscle groups, try variations of frog jumps.
Add lateral jumps by leaping side to side instead of straight forward, or try vertical jumps by going straight up into the air.
These variations not only add variety, but also help improve your balance and coordination.
Tip 4
Consistency is crucial
Like any other exercise, consistency is the key to seeing results with frog jumps.
Include them in your workout routine at least two to three times a week for best results.
Gradually increase the number of repetitions or sets as you get stronger, but do not compromise on form for quantity.