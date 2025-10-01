How to do laundry sustainably

Urban apartment dwellers often find themselves in a dilemma of managing laundry efficiently, while also being eco-friendly and budget-friendly. With limited space and resources, the challenge becomes even tougher. However, there are several practical ways to adopt sustainable laundry practices that not only save money but also contribute to environmental conservation. Here are some insights into how urbanites can make their laundry routines more sustainable without breaking the bank.

Tip 1 Use cold water for washing Washing clothes in cold water is an effective way to save energy and reduce utility bills. Most detergents are now designed to work well in cold water, making it possible to get rid of dirt and stains without the need for hot water. By switching to cold washes, you can save up to 90% of the energy used by traditional hot washes.

Tip 2 Air dry clothes indoors Air drying clothes indoors is a great way to save energy and avoid wear and tear from dryers. Using a drying rack or clothesline in your apartment can help circulate air and dry clothes naturally. This method not only saves electricity but also helps retain the quality of fabrics by avoiding high heat exposure.

Tip 3 Choose eco-friendly detergents Eco-friendly detergents are made from biodegradable ingredients that are less harmful to the environment than conventional ones. Though they may cost a little more upfront, they usually require less detergent per load, which can save you money in the long run. Look for products with certifications like "biodegradable" or "plant-based" to ensure you're making an environmentally conscious choice.

Tip 4 Wash full loads only Washing full loads instead of smaller ones is a great way to save water and energy. Most washing machines use the same amount of water regardless of load size, so filling them up completely maximizes efficiency. Plan your laundry schedule around full loads to minimize resource usage.