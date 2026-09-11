Score stronger shoulders with this push-up variation
What's the story
Scapular push-ups are a simple yet effective exercise to improve shoulder stability. The movement focuses on the muscles around the scapula, which are essential for maintaining proper posture and preventing injuries. By including scapular push-ups in your routine, you can strengthen these muscles and improve your overall shoulder function. Here are five tips to master this exercise and reap its benefits.
Tip 1
Focus on proper form
Maintaining proper form is key to getting the most out of scapular push-ups.
Start in a standard push-up position with your hands shoulder-width apart and feet hip-width apart.
Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, engaging your core muscles.
As you perform the movement, ensure that only your shoulder blades move, while keeping your arms straight.
Tip 2
Control your movement
Controlling your movement is key to targeting the right muscles during scapular push-ups.
Slowly retract your shoulder blades together as you lower your chest toward the ground, then push them apart as you return to the starting position.
Avoid using momentum, or letting other body parts sway, during this exercise.
Tip 3
Incorporate breathing techniques
Breathing is an important part of performing scapular push-ups correctly.
Inhale deeply before you start the exercise, then exhale as you retract your shoulder blades together.
Inhale again as you push them apart back to the starting position.
Proper breathing helps maintain focus, control, and stability throughout each repetition.
Tip 4
Gradually increase repetitions
Like any other exercise, consistency is key to mastering scapular push-ups.
Start with several repetitions that you can comfortably perform with good form, and gradually increase them as your strength improves.
This progressive approach helps avoid injury while ensuring that you are effectively targeting the muscles around the scapula.
Tip 5
Add variations for challenge
Once you have mastered basic scapular push-ups, you can add variations to make them more challenging.
Try elevating your feet on a stable surface for added difficulty.
You can also use an unstable surface like a balance ball or BOSU trainer. This increases engagement of the stabilizing muscles around the shoulders.