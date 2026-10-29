Strengthen your core with side planks
What's the story
Side planks are a great exercise to build core strength and stability. They target the obliques, the muscles on the sides of your abdomen, and improve balance and posture. Adding side planks to your workout routine can improve your athletic performance and reduce the risk of injuries. Here's how you can perform side planks correctly, and how they benefit your core.
Tip 1
Proper form for maximum benefit
To perform a side plank, lie on one side with your legs straight and stacked on top of each other.
Prop yourself up on one elbow, directly under your shoulder.
Lift your hips off the ground so your body forms a straight line from head to heels.
Engage your core throughout the movement to maintain this alignment.
Tip 2
Variations to challenge yourself
Once you master the basic side plank, you can try different variations to challenge yourself further.
One option is to raise the top leg or arm for added difficulty.
Another variation is the side plank with hip dips, where you lower and raise your hips while maintaining balance.
These variations increase intensity and help target different muscle groups.
Tip 3
Frequency and duration recommendations
For best results, aim to incorporate side planks into your routine three times a week.
Start by holding each plank for 20 to 30 seconds per side, gradually increasing the duration as your strength improves.
Consistency is key, and regular practice will lead to noticeable improvements in core stability over time.
Tip 4
Common mistakes to avoid
One common mistake is letting the hips sag or rise too high, which compromises form and reduces effectiveness.
Another mistake is not engaging the core fully, leading to unnecessary strain on other body parts, like shoulders or lower back.
Focus on maintaining proper alignment and engaging all relevant muscles throughout each repetition.