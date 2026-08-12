How to stop your dog from getting into the trash
What's the story
Dog-proofing trash cans is a common concern for pet owners. Dogs are naturally curious and may rummage through trash cans, creating a mess and possibly ingesting something harmful. By implementing effective strategies, you can keep your trash cans secure and your home tidy. Here are five practical tips to help you dog-proof your trash cans effectively.
Tip 1
Use secure lids
Invest in trash cans with secure lids that are difficult for dogs to open.
Look for models with locking mechanisms or those designed specifically for pet resistance.
These lids can prevent curious noses from prying them open, keeping the contents safely inside.
Tip 2
Place trash cans out of reach
Positioning trash cans in areas that are out of reach of your dog can be an effective solution.
Keeping them in high cabinets or behind closed doors can minimize access.
If this is not possible, consider using baby gates or playpens to create barriers around the trash can, limiting your dog's access.
Tip 3
Use deterrent sprays
Deterrent sprays can be an effective tool in keeping dogs away from trash cans.
These sprays have scents that dogs find unpleasant, discouraging them from getting close.
By applying these sprays around the base of the trash can or on its handle, you create an unwelcoming environment for curious pets.
Tip 4
Train your dog with commands
Training your dog with commands like "leave it" or "no" can go a long way in keeping them away from the trash can.
Reinforce these commands with positive reinforcement techniques like treats or praise when they obey.
Consistent training helps establish boundaries and keeps your home clean.
Tip 5
Choose the right materials
Selecting materials that are less appealing to dogs can also help dog-proof your trash can.
Stainless steel or heavy-duty plastic options are durable and harder for dogs to manipulate than lighter materials.
These options not only withstand wear and tear but also make it more difficult for pets to access the contents inside.