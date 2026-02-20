Forest bathing: All about this wellness practice

Forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, is a Japanese practice that encourages people to immerse themselves in nature for mental and physical health benefits. While the activity is usually done in forests, it can also be practiced at home, giving you a chance to reconnect with nature even if you can't get to a forest. Here are five ways to enjoy forest bathing at home.

Tip 1 Create a green space Transforming a corner of your home into a green space can do wonders for your forest bathing experience. Add indoor plants like ferns or peace lilies that purify the air and bring you closer to nature. Use natural materials like wood or stone to make the space feel more organic. This little retreat will give you a place to relax and unwind.

Tip 2 Use natural sounds Incorporating natural sounds into your home can mimic the soothing environment of a forest. Use sound machines or apps that play recordings of birds chirping, leaves rustling, or water flowing. These sounds can help create an immersive atmosphere that promotes relaxation and mindfulness.

Tip 3 Practice mindful breathing Mindful breathing is an essential part of forest bathing. At home, you can practice this by finding a quiet spot in your green space and focusing on your breath. Inhale deeply through your nose, hold for a few seconds, then exhale slowly through your mouth. This practice helps reduce stress levels and increases awareness of the present moment.

Tip 4 Engage in gentle movement Incorporating gentle movement into your routine can enhance the benefits of forest bathing at home. Try activities like yoga or tai chi in your designated green space to promote relaxation and flexibility. These movements encourage you to connect with your body while enjoying the calming environment you've created.