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Secret to amazing mint dishes? It is licorice
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Secret to amazing mint dishes? It is licorice

By Simran Jeet
Aug 12, 2026
03:07 pm
What's the story

Licorice and mint are two herbs that have been used for centuries, both for their flavors and potential health benefits. Combining these herbs can create a refreshing and unique experience, whether in culinary dishes or herbal remedies. Here are five ways to enjoy the combination of licorice and mint, each offering a different perspective on how these herbs can be utilized together.

Tea mix

Herbal tea blend

Combining licorice and mint in a herbal tea blend makes for a soothing drink.

The sweetness of licorice pairs well with the coolness of mint, making it an ideal choice for those looking to relax.

Steeping dried leaves of both herbs in hot water for five to 10 minutes gives you a flavorful tea that can be enjoyed hot or cold.

Dessert Twist

Flavorful ice cream topping

Licorice and mint can also be used as toppings for ice cream, giving a unique twist to your dessert.

The creamy texture of ice cream goes well with the sweet notes of licorice and the refreshing taste of mint.

Simply crush the dried herbs into small pieces, and sprinkle them over your favorite flavor for an added dimension.

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Refreshing drink

Infused water creation

Infusing water with licorice and mint is an easy way to stay hydrated while enjoying their benefits.

Add slices of fresh licorice root, along with sprigs of fresh mint, into a pitcher of water.

Let it sit in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving.

This infused water offers subtle flavors without any added sugars or calories.

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Sweet treat

Homemade candy recipe

Creating homemade candy with licorice and mint gives you a chance to experiment with flavors.

By boiling sugar with anise oil, for licorice flavor, and peppermint extract, you can make hard candies that are both sweet and refreshing.

Once cooled, these candies make for a delightful treat.

Relaxation method

Aromatic bath addition

Adding dried licorice root pieces, along with dried mint leaves, into your bathwater can turn your bath into an aromatic experience.

The combination is believed to help relax muscles while providing a pleasant scent that calms the mind.

Simply place the herbs in a muslin bag or directly into the tub while filling it with warm water.

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