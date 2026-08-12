Secret to amazing mint dishes? It is licorice
What's the story
Licorice and mint are two herbs that have been used for centuries, both for their flavors and potential health benefits. Combining these herbs can create a refreshing and unique experience, whether in culinary dishes or herbal remedies. Here are five ways to enjoy the combination of licorice and mint, each offering a different perspective on how these herbs can be utilized together.
Tea mix
Herbal tea blend
Combining licorice and mint in a herbal tea blend makes for a soothing drink.
The sweetness of licorice pairs well with the coolness of mint, making it an ideal choice for those looking to relax.
Steeping dried leaves of both herbs in hot water for five to 10 minutes gives you a flavorful tea that can be enjoyed hot or cold.
Dessert Twist
Flavorful ice cream topping
Licorice and mint can also be used as toppings for ice cream, giving a unique twist to your dessert.
The creamy texture of ice cream goes well with the sweet notes of licorice and the refreshing taste of mint.
Simply crush the dried herbs into small pieces, and sprinkle them over your favorite flavor for an added dimension.
Refreshing drink
Infused water creation
Infusing water with licorice and mint is an easy way to stay hydrated while enjoying their benefits.
Add slices of fresh licorice root, along with sprigs of fresh mint, into a pitcher of water.
Let it sit in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving.
This infused water offers subtle flavors without any added sugars or calories.
Sweet treat
Homemade candy recipe
Creating homemade candy with licorice and mint gives you a chance to experiment with flavors.
By boiling sugar with anise oil, for licorice flavor, and peppermint extract, you can make hard candies that are both sweet and refreshing.
Once cooled, these candies make for a delightful treat.
Relaxation method
Aromatic bath addition
Adding dried licorice root pieces, along with dried mint leaves, into your bathwater can turn your bath into an aromatic experience.
The combination is believed to help relax muscles while providing a pleasant scent that calms the mind.
Simply place the herbs in a muslin bag or directly into the tub while filling it with warm water.