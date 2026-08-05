Fold fitted bedsheets easily with these simple steps
What's the story
Folding fitted bedsheets can be a daunting task for many. The elastic corners and awkward shapes make it difficult to get them neatly folded. However, with a few simple techniques, you can master the art of folding fitted bedsheets like a pro. This way, you can save space in your linen closet and keep your sheets organized. Here are some practical tips to help you fold fitted bedsheets with ease.
Tip 1
Start with the corners
Begin by holding the bedsheet by its two adjacent corners. Make sure the sheet is inside out.
Place one hand in each of the corners and bring them together. This will make the other two corners come together as well, giving you a more manageable shape to work with.
Tip 2
Tuck in elastic edges
Once the corners are together, tuck in the elastic edges around them.
This will create a rectangular shape that is much easier to handle.
Make sure the elastic is tucked neatly, so that it doesn't pop out while you're folding.
Tip 3
Fold into quarters
Next, lay the sheet flat on a surface and fold it into quarters.
Start by folding it in half lengthwise, then fold it again widthwise.
This will give you a compact shape that is easy to store and handle.
Tip 4
Smooth out wrinkles
Before storing, smooth out any wrinkles by gently pressing down on the fabric or using an iron if necessary.
This step ensures that your fitted bedsheets stay looking fresh and neat until they're ready for use again.
Tip 5
Store neatly in closet
Finally, place your neatly folded fitted bedsheet on a shelf or in a drawer in your closet.
For easy access later, you can also place them with matching flat sheets and pillowcases, if you wish.