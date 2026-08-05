How to fold sweaters and save wardrobe space
What's the story
Folding sweaters the right way can keep them in shape and save space in your wardrobe. The right technique ensures that your sweaters don't get misshapen or develop unwanted creases. By following some simple steps, you can keep your favorite knits looking their best. Here are practical tips to fold sweaters like a pro, keeping them neat and organized.
Tip 1
Start with a flat surface
To fold your sweater properly, start by laying it on a flat surface. A clean table or bed works well for this purpose.
Make sure the surface is free from dust and debris to avoid getting them on your garment.
This step is important as it gives you the space to work with precision, avoiding wrinkles and keeping the sweater's shape intact.
Tip 2
Lay sweater face down
Next, lay the sweater face down on the surface.
Make sure the arms are spread out evenly on either side of the body of the sweater.
This position helps in evenly distributing the weight of the fabric, preventing any stretching or distortion when folded.
It also makes the next steps easier, as you can see how everything lines up before making any folds.
Tip 3
Fold sleeves inward
Fold each sleeve inward towards the center of the sweater's body.
This way, you can make sure that the sleeves don't stick out when you fold the sweater in half.
Tucking the sleeves in neatly also prevents them from getting tangled with other clothes when stored away, keeping your wardrobe organized.
Tip 4
Fold bottom up towards neckline
Now, take the bottom of the sweater and fold it up towards the neckline.
Make sure that this fold is smooth and even, so the whole garment looks uniform when stored away.
This step is important as it reduces bulkiness, making it easier to stack multiple sweaters without crushing them.
Tip 5
Store neatly in a drawer or on a shelf
Finally, store your folded sweater neatly in a drawer or on a shelf, where you can easily access it later without disturbing other items around it too much during retrieval attempts later on down the line.
This way, you can keep everything organized all year round!