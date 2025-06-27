Can doodling help release stress? Let's find out!

Doodling is often considered a mindless activity, but it can prove to be a powerful weapon for boosting creativity. By developing daily doodling habits, you can stimulate your brain, improve your focus, unlock new ideas, and more. And, you can do it all with simple doodles. This article discusses practical ways to add doodling into your daily life to boost creativity without any special skills.

Basic shapes Start with simple shapes Start your doodling journey by concentrating on basic shapes such as circles, squares, and triangles. These simple forms are easy to draw and can be combined in a million ways to create intricate patterns or designs. Starting with basic shapes builds confidence and encourages experimentation without the pressure of creating perfect art.

Scheduled doodling Set aside dedicated time Allocate a specific time each day for doodling. Be it five minutes during lunch or ten minutes before bed, having dedicated time ensures consistency in practice. Regularly setting aside moments for this activity helps establish it as a habit, and lets the mind relax and wander creatively.

Variety of tools Use different mediums Experimenting with various tools such as pencils, pens, markers, or digital apps can add an element of excitement to your doodling practice. Each medium offers unique textures and possibilities that can inspire different styles of expression. Trying out different tools keeps the process fresh and engaging.

Themed Doodles Incorporate themes or prompts Incorporating themes/prompts into your doodling can guide you while deciding what to draw. These could be as varied as serene nature scenes, bustling cityscapes, or abstract concepts like emotions/dreams. Using prompts pushes you to explore beyond your comfort zones, igniting new ideas and perspectives that might not have surfaced in your usual creative process. This approach not only diversifies your artwork but also enriches your creative journey.