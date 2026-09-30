How to grow catnip indoors
What's the story
Growing catnip indoors can be a rewarding experience for both you and your feline friend. This aromatic herb is easy to grow and maintain, making it an ideal choice for indoor gardening enthusiasts. With the right conditions and care, you can have a steady supply of fresh catnip at home. Here are some practical tips to help you successfully grow catnip indoors, ensuring it thrives in your living space.
Tip 1
Choosing the right container
Selecting an appropriate container is key to growing catnip indoors.
Choose a pot with drainage holes to avoid waterlogging, which can damage the roots.
A container that is at least six inches deep will give enough space for the roots to develop.
Make sure the pot is wide enough to accommodate the plant's growth, as catnip can spread out quite a bit.
Tip 2
Providing adequate light
Catnip needs plenty of light to flourish indoors.
Place your plant near a south-facing window, where it can soak up at least six hours of sunlight every day.
If natural light isn't enough, think about using grow lights to supplement illumination.
Position them about 12 inches above the plant, and keep them on for about 14 hours a day.
Tip 3
Maintaining proper soil conditions
The right soil mix is essential for healthy catnip growth.
Use well-draining potting soil mixed with some perlite or sand to improve drainage.
Keep the soil slightly moist, but not soggy, by watering when the top inch feels dry to touch.
Avoid overwatering, as this can lead to root rot.
Tip 4
Fertilizing and pruning regularly
To keep your indoor catnip plant healthy, fertilize it every four weeks with a balanced liquid fertilizer, diluted to half-strength.
Pruning is also key; trim back any leggy growth regularly to encourage bushier growth, and prevent overcrowding in the pot.
This practice will ensure your plant remains healthy and vibrant, giving you a steady supply of fresh catnip.