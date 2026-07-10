Selecting an appropriate container is key to growing celery in limited space

Grow fresh celery at home with these simple tips

By Vinita Jain 02:29 pm Jul 10, 202602:29 pm

What's the story

Growing celery at home can be an exciting and rewarding experience, especially if you have limited space. Celery is a versatile vegetable that can be grown indoors or in small gardens. With the right techniques, you can enjoy fresh celery all year round. Here are some practical tips to help you grow celery successfully in compact spaces, ensuring optimal growth and yield.