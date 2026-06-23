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How to grow cherry tomatoes in hanging baskets
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How to grow cherry tomatoes in hanging baskets

By Simran Jeet
Jun 23, 2026
06:00 pm
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Growing cherry tomatoes in hanging baskets is an easy and space-saving way to enjoy fresh produce at home. This method is ideal for those with limited garden space, such as apartment dwellers or balcony gardeners. By following a few simple steps, you can ensure your cherry tomatoes thrive in this vertical setup. Here are some practical tips on how to successfully grow cherry tomatoes in hanging baskets.

Tip 1

Choosing the right basket

Selecting an appropriate basket is essential for healthy tomato growth. Opt for a basket that is at least 12 inches deep, with drainage holes to prevent waterlogging. A sturdy material like plastic or wood works best, as it can hold the weight of the soil and plants. Ensure the basket has a comfortable handle for easy hanging and repositioning as required.

Tip 2

Selecting suitable tomato varieties

Not all tomato varieties are suited for hanging baskets. Opt for dwarf or bush varieties that remain compact and do not grow too tall. Varieties such as Tiny Tim or Tumbling Tom are perfect, as they produce small fruits and have a trailing growth habit. These varieties will flourish in limited space, without compromising on yield.

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Tip 3

Soil and fertilization tips

Using well-draining potting mix is key to keeping your cherry tomatoes healthy. You can also add organic compost to improve soil fertility and water retention. Regular fertilization every two weeks with a balanced liquid fertilizer will ensure the plants get the essential nutrients they need throughout their growth cycle.

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Tip 4

Watering techniques for optimal growth

Consistent watering is key to keeping cherry tomatoes healthy in hanging baskets. Water them thoroughly when the top inch of soil feels dry to touch, but avoid overwatering, as it can lead to root rot. During hot weather, you may need to increase watering frequency while ensuring excess water drains out from the bottom of the basket.

Tip 5

Managing light exposure and temperature

Cherry tomatoes flourish under full sunlight exposure, so make sure your hanging basket is placed where it receives at least six hours of direct sunlight every day. If you live in an extremely hot area, some afternoon shade may protect the plants from scorching. Keeping indoor conditions warm (around 70 degrees Fahrenheit) can help if you grow them indoors.

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