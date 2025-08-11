How to grow chervil at home

If you love adding fresh herbs to your meals, growing chervil at home can prove to be a rewarding experience. The delicate herb, which is often mistaken for parsley, is famous for its subtle flavor and versatility in a range of dishes. You can grow chervil by knowing its specific requirements, such as soil conditions and sunlight. Here's how you can do it!

Location Choosing the right location Chervil thrives best in cool, shaded areas. Therefore, it's best to select a spot where it gets indirect sunlight for most of the day. Direct sunlight can wilt the plant or scorch the leaves. If you are growing it indoors, placing the plant near a north-facing window can provide suitable light conditions without exposing it to harsh sun rays.

Soil preparation Preparing the soil The soil has to be well-draining and rich in organic matter for the best growth of chervil. A mixture of potting soil with compost does well to provide the required nutrients. The pH level should be slightly acidic to neutral (six to seven). Proper drainage will prevent waterlogging, which would otherwise damage the roots.

Planting seeds Planting chervil seeds Sow chervil seeds directly into the prepared soil after all danger of frost has passed if planting outdoors. Indoors, seeds can be started any time of year as long as temperature conditions are controlled between 15 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit and 70 degrees Fahrenheit). Space seeds about one centimeter apart and cover lightly with soil.

Watering Watering techniques Chervil requires constant moisture to grow, but remember not to overwater it, as it can make the soil too soggy. Ideally, water the plant regularly, keeping the top layer of soil moist but not waterlogged. This typically means watering once every few days (depending on the climate conditions or indoor humidity levels). Adjust your watering schedule accordingly to keep the soil optimally moist for healthy growth.