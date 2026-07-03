Grow chicory at home with these simple tips
What's the story
Chicory is a versatile, nutritious leafy vegetable that can be grown in containers, making it perfect for urban gardening enthusiasts. It is easy to grow and requires minimal space, making it ideal for balconies or small patios. With the right conditions and care, you can grow chicory all year round. Here are some practical tips to help you grow chicory successfully in containers.
Tip 1
Choosing the right container
Choosing the right container is key to growing chicory. Go for pots that are at least 12 inches deep and wide to give enough room for the roots to spread. Make sure the container has drainage holes to avoid waterlogging, which can damage the roots. You can use plastic or terracotta pots depending on your preference and budget.
Tip 2
Soil and planting requirements
Chicory flourishes in well-draining soil with a pH of six to seven. Use a potting mix with organic matter such as compost to ensure proper drainage and nutrients. Sow seeds about half an inch deep, spacing them out evenly in the container. Water the soil lightly after planting to settle the seeds.
Tip 3
Watering and sunlight needs
Chicory needs regular watering, but avoid overwatering as it can lead to root rot. Water when the top inch of soil feels dry, but do not let the soil dry out completely between waterings. Place your container where it gets at least six hours of sunlight each day for optimal growth.
Tip 4
Fertilization techniques
To keep your chicory plants healthy, apply a balanced liquid fertilizer every two weeks during their growing phase. This practice is essential to ensure that the plants receive all the necessary nutrients, promoting vigorous growth and development. By following this fertilization schedule, you can ensure that your chicory plants thrive, yielding the best possible results from your container gardening efforts.