How to grow cilantro in water

Growing cilantro in water is an easy and rewarding way to have fresh herbs at home. This method, also known as hydroponic gardening, allows you to grow cilantro without soil. All you need is a few basic supplies, and you can have a continuous supply of cilantro for your culinary needs. Here's how you can grow cilantro in water.

Tip 1 Choosing the right container Selecting the right container is essential for growing cilantro in water. A glass jar or a clear plastic container works well, as it allows light to reach the roots. The container should be deep enough to hold enough water while supporting the stems of the plant. Make sure the container has no cracks or leaks to avoid spilling.

Tip 2 Preparing cilantro cuttings To prepare cilantro cuttings, choose healthy stems with no signs of wilting or discoloration. Cut about six inches from the base of each stem, and remove any lower leaves that would be submerged in water. Place the cuttings in your chosen container, with their cut ends facing downwards.

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Tip 3 Adding water and nutrients Fill your container with clean, room-temperature water until it covers the bottom of each stem by at least two inches. To promote growth, add liquid nutrients specifically designed for hydroponic plants according to package instructions. Change the water every week to keep it fresh and prevent algae growth.

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Tip 4 Providing adequate light Cilantro needs plenty of light to thrive when grown in water. Place your container near a sunny window where it can get direct sunlight for most of the day. If natural light is insufficient, you can use LED grow lights as an alternative source of illumination.