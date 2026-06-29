Selecting quality seeds is crucial for successful lavender cultivation

How to successfully grow lavender from seeds

By Vinita Jain 09:45 pm Jun 29, 202609:45 pm

What's the story

Growing lavender from seeds can be a rewarding experience, giving you fragrant blooms and a touch of beauty to your garden. Though the process may seem daunting, with the right steps and care, you can grow lavender successfully. Here are some essential tips to help you navigate the journey of growing lavender from seeds, ensuring healthy plants and vibrant flowers.