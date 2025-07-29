How to grow rosemary at home

Not only is growing rosemary indoors from cuttings rewarding, it's also cost-effective, giving you fresh herbs all year. This easy method eliminates the need for seeds, making it perfect for any gardener. With the right conditions and care, these cuttings can thrive indoors, filling your home with fragrance and your dishes with flavor.

Choosing cuttings Selecting healthy cuttings To start growing rosemary from cuttings, choose healthy stems from an existing plant. Look for non-flowering stems that are approximately four to six inches long. Ensure the stem is green and flexible, not woody or brittle. Using clean scissors or pruning shears, cut diagonally just below a leaf node. This will promote root growth when placed in water or soil.

Preparation steps Preparing the cuttings Once you've got your cuttings, strip the leaves from the lower half of each stem. This prevents them from rotting when placed in water or soil. If you want, you could dip the cut end into rooting hormone powder to promote root growth, but it's not necessary as rosemary roots well without it.

Rooting methods Rooting in water or soil Rosemary cuttings can be rooted in water or directly in soil. For water rooting, place the prepared stems in a glass of water, keeping only the leafless part submerged. Change the water every few days to prevent stagnation. For soil rooting, plant each cutting into well-draining potting mix up to where leaves remain on the stem.

Growth conditions Providing optimal conditions Ensure that your rosemary cuttings get enough light by placing them near a sunny window where they can get at least six hours of sunlight each day. Maintain indoor temperatures between 60 degrees Fahrenheit and 70 degrees Fahrenheit for optimal growth conditions. Keep humidity levels moderate by misting occasionally if needed but avoid overwatering as this may lead to root rot.