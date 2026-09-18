How to grow stevia at home
What's the story
Growing stevia indoors can be a rewarding experience, giving you a natural sweetener at your fingertips. The plant, which is native to South America, grows well in controlled environments. With the right conditions and care, you can grow healthy stevia plants indoors. Here are some practical tips to help you cultivate stevia successfully in your home.
Tip 1
Choosing the right container
Selecting an appropriate container is key to growing stevia indoors.
Go for pots that are at least 12 inches deep to allow enough root space.
Make sure the pot has good drainage holes to avoid waterlogging, which can damage the roots.
A lightweight potting mix with good drainage will work best for your stevia plants.
Tip 2
Providing adequate light
Stevia needs a lot of light to flourish, so place your plants near a south-facing window where they can get at least six hours of direct sunlight every day.
If natural light isn't enough, you can use grow lights to make up for the lack of sunlight.
Keep the lights about 12 inches above the plants, and keep them on for 14 hours a day.
Tip 3
Maintaining optimal temperature and humidity
Stevia does best in temperatures between 68 degrees Fahrenheit and 77 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius).
Keep your indoor environment within this range by using fans or heaters, if necessary.
Also, maintain humidity levels around 50% by using a humidifier or placing water trays near the plants.
Tip 4
Watering and fertilizing properly
Water your stevia plants regularly, but do not overdo it; let the top inch of soil dry out between waterings.
Overwatering can lead to root rot, a common problem with stevia cultivation.
Use a balanced liquid fertilizer every four weeks during the growing season to provide essential nutrients, without overwhelming the plant's roots.
Tip 5
Pruning for healthy growth
Regular pruning encourages bushier growth and prevents your stevia plant from becoming leggy.
Trim back about one-third of the plant's height every few weeks, using clean, sharp scissors or pruning shears.
This practice not only promotes healthier foliage but also enhances the overall yield of your indoor stevia garden.