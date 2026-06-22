Selecting the right location is key to growing tea roses

Grow stunning roses with these basic tips

By Vinita Jain 11:18 pm Jun 22, 202611:18 pm

What's the story

Tea roses are the most popular choice for home gardens, thanks to their fragrant blooms and easy maintenance. These beauties can brighten up any space with their colorful petals and pleasant aroma. With the right knowledge and care, you can grow tea roses at home successfully. Here are some practical tips to help you grow these gorgeous flowers without any hassle.