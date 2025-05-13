Grow turmeric using kitchen scraps; we show you how
Growing turmeric from kitchen scraps is the easiest and cheapest way to grow this versatile spice at home.
Turmeric, with its bright color and health benefits, can be grown easily in your garden or even indoors.
With leftover pieces of turmeric root, you can start your own plant without seeds. This not only saves money but ensures a fresh supply of turmeric for culinary/medicinal uses.
Choosing scraps
Selecting the right scraps
To start growing turmeric, source healthy scraps from fresh roots.
Look for pieces that have visible buds or eyes, as they are important for sprouting new plants.
The scraps must be firm, and mold or decay-free.
Preferably, choose sections that are about two inches long so that they have enough energy to grow.
Soil preparation
Preparing the soil
Turmeric grows well in well-draining soil laden with organic matter.
Prepare a potting mix by combining equal parts of garden soil, compost, and sand. The mix provides nutrients while maintaining proper drainage.
Fill a container with the mix or prepare an area in your garden where you would like to plant the turmeric.
Planting process
Planting the scraps
Plant each piece of turmeric scrap about two inches deep into the prepared soil, with buds facing upwards.
Space them about 12 inches apart if planting multiple pieces outdoors, or use separate pots if growing indoors.
Water thoroughly after planting, but avoid waterlogging, as it may cause rot.
Plant care
Caring for your plants
Turmeric requires warm temperature and indirect sunlight to grow.
Keep pots close to windowsills with filtered light or in partial shade places outside.
During hot months, cover the plants with shade cloths to shield them from direct sunlight, which may damage leaves and hinder growth.
Make sure they're sufficiently protected during the growing season for the successful harvest of fresh rhizomes.