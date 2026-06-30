Keep your menu simple by focusing on seasonal fruits and vegetables

How to host a budget-friendly garden party

By Vinita Jain 11:56 am Jun 30, 202611:56 am

What's the story

Hosting a garden party can be an enjoyable and cost-effective way to celebrate with friends and family. With some creativity and planning, you can throw an unforgettable event without breaking the bank. Here are practical tips to help you organize a budget-friendly garden party that will impress your guests and create lasting memories. From decorations to food, these insights will ensure your gathering is both economical and enjoyable.