How to shop for quality wall clocks

African wall clocks are not just functional items, but also cultural artifacts that can enhance the decor of any room. However, with so many options available in markets, it can be difficult to tell a quality piece from a subpar one. Here are five ways to identify quality African wall clocks, so that you can make an informed choice and invest in a piece that is both beautiful and durable.

#1 Check the craftsmanship The craftsmanship of an African wall clock is a major indicator of its quality. Look for precise detailing and smooth finishes that show the skill of the artisan. A well-crafted clock will have no rough edges or uneven surfaces. The materials used should also be of high quality, such as solid wood or metal, which add to its durability and aesthetic appeal.

#2 Evaluate the materials used The materials used in making an African wall clock are key to its longevity and appearance. Quality clocks are usually made from durable materials like solid wood, metal, or a combination of both. These materials not only ensure the clock's longevity but also enhance its visual appeal. Avoid clocks made from cheap materials like plastic, as they may not withstand the test of time and may compromise the clock's aesthetic value.

Advertisement

#3 Inspect the design authenticity Authenticity in design is essential when choosing an African wall clock. Look for designs that are true to traditional African art, with patterns and motifs that are culturally significant. Authentic designs usually have intricate patterns or symbols that are unique to particular regions or tribes in Africa. Avoid designs that look generic or mass-produced, as they may lack the cultural richness of genuine pieces.

Advertisement

#4 Test functionality and accuracy Functionality and accuracy are key when evaluating an African wall clock. Make sure the clock keeps time well by testing it for a few days after purchase. A quality clock should keep accurate time without needing frequent adjustments. Check if it has features like silent movement or battery-operated mechanisms for added convenience.