A beginner's guide to breathing exercises

Breathing exercises are a simple but effective way to deal with stress. By concentrating on your breath, you can soothe your mind and release tension from your body. These exercises can be practiced anywhere and require no special equipment, making them accessible to all. Incorporating breathing techniques in your daily routine can help improve mental clarity, enhance relaxation, and promote overall well-being.

Tip 1 Deep breathing technique Deep breathing means taking slow, deep breaths to fill the lungs completely. Start by inhaling deeply through the nose, letting the chest and abdomen fill up fully. Hold it for a few seconds before exhaling slowly through the mouth. This technique helps increase the amount of oxygen you take in and promotes relaxation by triggering your body's natural calming response.

Tip 2 Box breathing method Box breathing is a systematic way of inhaling, holding, exhaling, and pausing on equal counts. Start by inhaling through the nose for four counts, hold for four counts, exhale through mouth for four counts and pause again for four counts before repeating. The method regulates your breath patterns and reduces your stress levels effectively.

Tip 3 Alternate nostril breathing Alternate nostril breathing is a balancing technique where you close one nostril while inhaling through the other. Close one nostril with your thumb and inhale deeply through the other; switch sides and close the other nostril with another finger and exhale out of it after holding briefly at peak inhale point with both closed momentarily if desired. Repeat as needed throughout practice session.