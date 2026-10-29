5 easy ways to take better photos with your smartphone
What's the story
Smartphone cameras have come a long way, but they still need a little help to capture the best of shots. Luckily, there are several simple tricks that can help you improve your smartphone photography without any expensive gear. By making a few adjustments and using some creative techniques, you can take stunning photos that look like they were clicked with a professional camera. Here are five practical tips to enhance your smartphone photography skills.
Tip 1
Use natural light effectively
Natural light is the best friend of any photographer.
To make the most of it, try to shoot during the golden hour, which is the time just after sunrise and just before sunset.
The soft light during these hours reduces harsh shadows and highlights, giving a more balanced exposure.
Also, avoid direct sunlight, as it can wash out colors and create unwanted glare.
Tip 2
Experiment with angles and perspectives
Changing angles and perspectives can add depth and interest to your photos.
Instead of shooting from eye level, try low or high angles for a different look.
Get creative by shooting through objects or framing your subject with surrounding elements.
These techniques can make even the most mundane subjects look extraordinary.
Tip 3
Utilize grid lines for composition
Grid lines are a handy tool for composing your shots according to the rule of thirds.
By enabling grid lines in your camera settings, you can line up your subject along the lines or at their intersections for a more balanced and visually appealing photo.
This simple trick can make a world of difference in how professional your photos look.
Tip 4
Adjust focus and exposure manually
Most smartphone cameras allow manual adjustment of focus and exposure by tapping on the screen where you want to focus.
This way, you can ensure that your subject is sharp while controlling how bright or dark the image is by sliding up or down after focusing.
Manual adjustments give you more control over how your photos look.
Tip 5
Use editing apps sparingly
Editing apps can take your smartphone photos up a notch, but it's important to use them sparingly so that you don't compromise the authenticity of your images.
Simple tweaks like adjusting brightness, contrast, saturation, cropping out distractions, or straightening lines can enhance an image without making it look overly processed.