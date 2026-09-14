Slippery shoes? Try these simple grip hacks
What's the story
The monsoon season brings with it slippery surfaces and unpredictable weather, making it essential to have shoes with good grip. While buying new shoes can be expensive, there are several budget-friendly hacks to improve the grip of your existing shoe soles. These simple tricks can help you navigate wet and slippery conditions without burning a hole in your pocket. Here are some practical ways to enhance shoe sole grip without spending much.
Tip 1
Use sandpaper for traction
Sandpaper is an easily available and inexpensive tool that can help improve the traction of your shoe soles.
Simply rub the sandpaper across the bottom of your shoes in a circular motion, and it will create tiny grooves that increase friction.
This method works best on rubber soles, as it increases their grip on wet surfaces.
Just make sure to use a fine-grit sandpaper for optimal results.
Tip 2
Apply rubber glue
Rubber glue is another effective way to enhance the grip of your shoe soles.
By applying a thin layer of rubber glue on the bottom of your shoes, you create an additional layer that increases friction against slippery surfaces.
Let the glue dry completely before wearing them again for best results.
This method is particularly useful for those who frequently walk on wet pavements, tiled floors, or similar surfaces.
Tip 3
Use duct tape strips
Duct tape is a versatile tool that can also be used to improve shoe sole grip.
By cutting small strips of duct tape and sticking them on the bottom of your shoes, you create an instant non-slip surface.
This hack works well for temporary fixes and is ideal for those who need immediate solutions without spending money on new footwear.
Tip 4
Try saltwater solution
A saltwater solution can also help improve traction on shoe soles by creating microcrystals that increase friction when dried.
Mix one tablespoon of salt in two cups of water and apply it evenly across the bottom of your shoes using a cloth or sponge.
Let it air dry completely before wearing them again.
This method provides a cost-effective way to enhance grip during rainy days.