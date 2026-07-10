Kickstart your morning with a delicious buttermilk smoothie

Make buttermilk part of your day with these 5 tips

By Vinita Jain 11:15 am Jul 10, 202611:15 am

What's the story

Buttermilk is a versatile and nutritious drink that can be easily incorporated into your daily routine. It is not just refreshing but also packed with probiotics, which are good for digestion and overall health. Adding buttermilk to your diet can be an easy way to boost your nutrient intake without making drastic changes to your eating habits. Here are five practical ways to enjoy buttermilk every day.