What is industrial-style decor?
What's the story
Industrial design is all about raw materials, functional spaces, and minimalism. It gives a unique character to home interiors, making them both practical and stylish. By adding elements of industrial design, you can have a home that is both modern and timeless. Here are five ways to add industrial design to your home interiors without compromising on comfort or style.
Tip 1
Embrace exposed materials
Exposed materials are the hallmark of industrial design. Think exposed brick walls, concrete floors, and steel beams. These elements lend an authentic feel to any space.
You can easily achieve this look by removing plaster from walls or using concrete overlays on floors.
Not only do these materials add texture, but they are also durable and low-maintenance.
Tip 2
Opt for minimalist furniture
Minimalist furniture is a must-have in industrial interiors.
Choose pieces made from metal or wood, with simple lines and functional designs.
Avoid ornate details or excessive decoration to keep the focus on the material's natural beauty.
This kind of furniture complements the overall aesthetic by adding utility without overwhelming the space.
Tip 3
Incorporate vintage lighting fixtures
Lighting plays an important role in setting the mood of an industrial-themed room.
Use vintage lighting fixtures such as pendant lights with Edison bulbs, or industrial-style chandeliers made from metal.
These fixtures not only illuminate the space but also serve as statement pieces that enhance the overall decor.
Tip 4
Utilize open spaces efficiently
Open spaces are a key feature of industrial design, emphasizing functionality over formality.
Use open floor plans to create airy environments where movement flows easily between areas.
Divide spaces with movable partitions, instead of permanent walls if needed, while maintaining an uncluttered appearance throughout your home.
Tip 5
Add industrial accents through accessories
Accessories can subtly introduce industrial elements into your home without major renovations.
Incorporate items like metal wall art, wire baskets, or geometric shapes in decor pieces like vases or mirrors.
These accents add interest and depth while staying true to the industrial theme's simplicity and practicality.