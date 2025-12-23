Masala bonds: What they are, how to invest

Indian masala bonds have emerged as an attractive investment option for international investors looking to diversify their portfolios. These bonds, denominated in Indian rupees, provide a unique opportunity to invest in India's growing economy while hedging against currency fluctuations. With the Reserve Bank of India 's support and increasing demand from global investors, masala bonds are becoming a popular choice for those seeking exposure to India's financial markets.

#1 Understanding masala bonds Masala bonds are rupee-denominated offshore bonds issued by Indian entities. They allow foreign investors to raise funds in rupees without the currency risk of the Indian market. The concept was introduced by the Reserve Bank of India in 2014 to attract foreign investment and strengthen India's balance sheet. These bonds are issued under the external commercial borrowing framework and can be used for various purposes, such as infrastructure development.

#2 Benefits of investing in masala bonds Investing in masala bonds comes with several benefits. First, they offer diversification opportunities by giving exposure to India's economic growth potential. Second, they provide a hedge against currency risk as returns are denominated in rupees. Third, masala bonds usually come with higher yields compared to similar investments in developed markets, making them attractive for yield-seeking investors.

#3 Risks associated with masala bonds While masala bonds have their advantages, they also come with risks that investors must consider. The biggest risk is currency volatility, which can affect returns when converting back to the investor's home currency. There's also the credit risk associated with the issuing entity and changes in India's economic conditions or government policies that could affect bond performance.