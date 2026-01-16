Secured redeemable debentures: All about this investment option

Indian secured redeemable debentures are an attractive investment option for those looking for fixed income. These financial instruments provide a fixed return over a certain period, making them an attractive option for risk-averse investors. Backed by the issuing company, these debentures provide more security than unsecured ones. Here's a look at five things to know about investing in these debentures.

#1 Understanding Secured Redeemable Debentures Secured redeemable debentures are loans that companies take from the public, promising to pay back with interest. They are secured by the company's assets, giving investors a safety net if the company defaults. The "redeemable" part means they will be paid back after a certain period. This makes them an attractive option for those looking for stability and predictable returns.

#2 Interest rates and returns The interest rates on secured redeemable debentures usually range between five and 10% per annum, depending on market conditions and the issuing company's creditworthiness. The returns are fixed, which means you know how much you'll earn beforehand. This predictability makes them popular among conservative investors looking for steady income.

Advertisement

#3 Risks involved in debenture investments While secured redeemable debentures are safer than unsecured ones, they still carry risks. The biggest risk is credit risk, which is the possibility of the issuing company defaulting on payments. Market fluctuations can also affect their value before maturity. Investors must assess the issuing company's financial health and market conditions before investing.

Advertisement

#4 Tax implications of debenture earnings Earnings from secured redeemable debentures are subject to taxation as per the income tax laws of India. The interest earned is taxable under the head 'Income from Other Sources.' Investors should factor in tax implications when calculating net returns from these investments.