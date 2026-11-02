5 easy ways to stop your dog's bed from sliding
What's the story
Keeping dog beds from sliding can be a difficult task, particularly on slippery floors. However, there are a few practical and effective ways to keep them in place, ensuring your pet's comfort and safety. By following these tips, you can create a stable resting spot for your furry friend without much hassle. Here are five ways to keep dog beds from sliding.
Tip 1
Use non-slip mats
Non-slip mats are an easy solution to keep dog beds from sliding around.
These mats are placed under the bed and provide extra grip on smooth surfaces such as hardwood or tile floors.
They are usually made of rubber or similar materials that create friction, preventing movement.
Non-slip mats are easy to use and can be cut to fit different bed sizes.
Tip 2
Opt for weighted dog beds
Weighted dog beds come with extra weight on the edges or bottom, which helps keep them in place.
This added weight prevents the bed from moving around when your pet gets in or out of it.
Weighted beds are particularly useful for larger dogs who may cause more displacement due to their size and activity level.
Tip 3
Choose beds with rubberized bottoms
Some dog beds come with rubberized bottoms specifically designed to prevent slipping on smooth surfaces.
These beds have a layer of rubber material stitched into the bottom, providing a secure grip on floors.
While choosing a new bed, look for this feature as it offers a built-in solution without the need for additional accessories.
Tip 4
Utilize double-sided tape
Double-sided tape is another simple yet effective trick to keep dog beds from sliding.
By placing strips of double-sided tape on the bottom of the bed or directly on the floor, you create an adhesive bond that keeps it in place.
This method is especially useful for temporary setups or when you want an inexpensive fix without investing in new products.
Tip 5
Adjust bed placement strategically
Strategically placing your dog's bed can also help minimize sliding issues.
Placing it against walls or furniture can provide natural barriers that limit movement.
Additionally, placing it in areas with less foot traffic reduces disturbances that may cause shifting over time.