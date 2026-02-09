How to protect jasmine plants from pests

Jasmine plants are famous for their intoxicating fragrance and beautiful blooms. However, keeping them pest-free can be a challenge. Natural pest control methods are a great way to keep your jasmine healthy without using harsh chemicals. Here are five natural ways to keep your jasmine plants pest-free and thriving. These methods are easy to apply and can be done at home, making them perfect for all plant lovers.

Tip 1 Neem oil spray Neem oil is a natural pesticide derived from the seeds of the neem tree. It is effective against a range of pests such as aphids, spider mites, and whiteflies. To use neem oil, mix two tablespoons of neem oil with one gallon of water and add a few drops of liquid soap as an emulsifier. Spray this mixture on the affected areas of your jasmine plant every seven days until the pests are gone.

Tip 2 Garlic repellent Garlic is known for its strong smell, which deters many insects. To make a garlic repellent, crush four cloves of garlic and steep them in two cups of water overnight. Strain the mixture and transfer it into a spray bottle. Spray this solution on your jasmine leaves every few days to keep pests away naturally.

Tip 3 Soap water solution A simple soap water solution can eliminate soft-bodied insects like aphids and mealybugs. Mix one tablespoon of liquid soap with one quart of water in a spray bottle. Shake well before applying directly onto the infested areas of your jasmine plant. This method suffocates the pests without harming your plant.

Tip 4 Diatomaceous earth dusting Diatomaceous earth is a fine powder made from fossilized algae. It acts as an abrasive to insects with exoskeletons, such as ants or beetles. Lightly dust diatomaceous earth around the base of your jasmine plant. You can also apply it directly onto leaves where you see these pests. Reapply after rain or watering sessions.